DON’T GET COCKY:

The 2024 Pennsylvania Republican vs Democrat vote is now over 500k better than the same day in 2020, when Biden’s victory margin was only 80k!

Moreover, yesterday there were more Republican early votes than Democrat.

Pennsylvania will be a decisive Republican victory. pic.twitter.com/MQyvjc1exf

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2024