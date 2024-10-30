HIGHLY RECOMMENDED: Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch. #CommissionEarned I just bought this watch at the advice of my doctor to check my heart rate while exercising. So far it seems to be doing a good job and I like that I can choose the type of exercise I am doing like Barre, or Weight training and it will track calories and activity time as well.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.