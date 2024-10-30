JOE ROGAN EXPLAINS WHY KAMALA WON’T APPEAR (Video):

Not to mention the technical logistics:

Completely baffled by everyones collective intentional ignorance on this. He has a studio with massive amounts of expensive equipment and staff. Everyone, *everyone*, comes to him. He's the biggest podcaster in the world. She needs him, not the other way around. https://t.co/SAyXr6zVVU — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 30, 2024

As Jim Geraghty writes: “Look, Either Do Joe Rogan’s Show or Don’t, But Make a Decision.”

If you don’t want to do an interview with Rogan, then don’t do an interview with Rogan — but then don’t reach out in the first place or place lots of conditions on the interview. Just come out and say that Harris doesn’t have the time to do a three-hour live interview with less than a week until Election Day. But to reach out about doing the show and then never agree to terms — well, that’s just about the worst of all possible worlds for Harris.

That’s been a leitmotif for Kamala this week.