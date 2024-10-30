October 30, 2024

JOE ROGAN EXPLAINS WHY KAMALA WON’T APPEAR (Video):

Not to mention the technical logistics:

As Jim Geraghty writes: “Look, Either Do Joe Rogan’s Show or Don’t, But Make a Decision.”

If you don’t want to do an interview with Rogan, then don’t do an interview with Rogan — but then don’t reach out in the first place or place lots of conditions on the interview. Just come out and say that Harris doesn’t have the time to do a three-hour live interview with less than a week until Election Day. But to reach out about doing the show and then never agree to terms — well, that’s just about the worst of all possible worlds for Harris.

That’s been a leitmotif for Kamala this week.

Posted at 4:14 pm by Ed Driscoll