50 SHADES OF TRUMP: Debbie Dingell Fantasizes About Being Locked In An Internment Camp.
It kind of sounds like a cheap, unreadable bodice-ripper. Michigan Democrat Representative Debbie Dingell told CNN’s Jake Tapper of her fantasy of being locked in an internment camp. The hero/villain that she resists but secretly wants is President Donald Trump. Her true feelings leaked out on Tapper’s The Lead. Heh, heh, yeah.
Representative Debbie Dingell is the widow of the late Representative John Dingell, Jr., who is the nepo-Rep son of the late Representative John Dingell, Sr.. In total, these three Dingells have been representing Kalamazoo and Ann Arbor for ninety-three (93) years. Can you even imagine it? Dear People of Michigan, WAKE UP!
So here is what happened with Mrs. Dingell and Tapper on Monday’s show from Mediaite:
“[Trump] wants to deport Muslims, and he wants to start internment camps, and that‘s what we are busy talking to every voter. He’s telling you what he’s going to do. Believe him,” Dingell said.
“Internment camps?” an unconvinced Tapper asked.
“Yes, he has talked internment camps. You know what, Jake, you may have to visit me in one,” Dingell said. “I get worried enough when he talks about what he’s going to do to his political enemies, but he has talked about them in this with different groups of people.”
Evergreen: