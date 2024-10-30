50 SHADES OF TRUMP: Debbie Dingell Fantasizes About Being Locked In An Internment Camp.

It kind of sounds like a cheap, unreadable bodice-ripper. Michigan Democrat Representative Debbie Dingell told CNN’s Jake Tapper of her fantasy of being locked in an internment camp. The hero/villain that she resists but secretly wants is President Donald Trump. Her true feelings leaked out on Tapper’s The Lead. Heh, heh, yeah.

Representative Debbie Dingell is the widow of the late Representative John Dingell, Jr., who is the nepo-Rep son of the late Representative John Dingell, Sr.. In total, these three Dingells have been representing Kalamazoo and Ann Arbor for ninety-three (93) years. Can you even imagine it? Dear People of Michigan, WAKE UP!

So here is what happened with Mrs. Dingell and Tapper on Monday’s show from Mediaite: