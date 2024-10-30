NEW: Buzz Aldrin Endorses Trump.

Famed Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin on Wednesday endorsed Donald Trump for president, citing Trump’s prioritization of space exploration while he was in office.

“Over time, I have seen our government’s approach to space wax and wane,” Aldrin wrote in a statement. “But under the first Trump Administration, I was impressed to see how human space exploration was elevated as a policy of high importance again.”