SCREW YOUR FREEDOM: Schwarzenegger Endorses Kamala.
Arnold Schwarzenegger has announced that he will be voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election.
The former Republican Governor of California – who has refused to vote for Donald Trump in the last two elections – shared his shocking endorsement on X Wednesday.
‘I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians,’ the actor wrote.
Despite that, the Terminator star, 77, said that it’s time for the country ‘to move forward,’ and that ‘the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz.’
‘We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won’t do that,’ Schwarzenegger said.
‘He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger.’
Flashback to August of 2021: Schwarzenegger to anti-maskers: ‘Screw your freedom.’
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message for Americans who argue that face masks encroach on their rights: “Screw your freedom.”
“Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities,” the Republican former California governor said in a YouTube video released Wednesday. The action movie-star-turned-politician’s remarks were part of a discussion with CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Alexander Vindman to promote Vindman’s new book, “Here, Right Matters.”
“We cannot just say, ‘I have the right to do X, Y and Z.’ When you affect other people, that is when it gets serious,” Schwarzenegger, 74, said.
The ex-bodybuilder likened opposition to face masks to bucking traffic laws.
“You cannot say, ‘No one is going to tell me that I’m going to stop here, that I have to stop at this traffic light here. I’m going to go right through it.’ Then you kill someone else, and then it is your doing,” he said.
As Jim Treacher responded: Arnold Schwarzenegger Actually Said: “Screw Your Freedom.” “An Austrian loudmouth who scoffs at freedom and demands compliance with the government’s dictates… Why do I feel like I’ve heard this story before?”
Not to mention, this story as well: