SCREW YOUR FREEDOM: Schwarzenegger Endorses Kamala.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has announced that he will be voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election.

The former Republican Governor of California – who has refused to vote for Donald Trump in the last two elections – shared his shocking endorsement on X Wednesday.

‘I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians,’ the actor wrote.

Despite that, the Terminator star, 77, said that it’s time for the country ‘to move forward,’ and that ‘the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz.’

‘We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won’t do that,’ Schwarzenegger said.

‘He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger.’