THE FUTURE BELONGS TO THOSE WHO SHOW UP:

“Where are the babies?” Striking fertility trends here:

✔️Top 10 states for fertility are red.

✔️Bottom 10 states for fertility are blue.

But also note that South Dakota’s best-in-the-nation fertility rate would have been abnormally low not too long ago and is still under the replacement rate.

On the other hand, Vermont’s worst-in-the-nation rate is roughly the same as Russia’s, slightly above China’s, and nearly double South Korea’s.