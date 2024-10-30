October 30, 2024

THE FUTURE BELONGS TO THOSE WHO SHOW UP:

But also note that South Dakota’s best-in-the-nation fertility rate would have been abnormally low not too long ago and is still under the replacement rate.

On the other hand, Vermont’s worst-in-the-nation rate is roughly the same as Russia’s, slightly above China’s, and nearly double South Korea’s.

Posted at 2:48 pm by Stephen Green