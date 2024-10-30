NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG:

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office inadvertently posted a spreadsheet to its website with a hidden tab that included voting system passwords. How do we know? Someone right-clicked "unhide."https://t.co/MKU59fnM2l #copolitics — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) October 29, 2024

Full details here, including this: “Matt Crane, a former Republican Arapahoe County Clerk and current executive director of the Colorado Clerks Association, said the fact that the passwords were online, albeit hidden, is concerning, but that the group is satisfied with the actions the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is taking.”

Why? Secretary of State Jena Griswold might be the worst Dem hack in a state government stuffed full of them.