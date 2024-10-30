WE SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: Is Obama’s Kingmaker Era Over?

They are a sad couple, the Obamas. They achieved more than their wildest dreams and are richer than all but a few humans have ever been. But it’s not enough for them, and it never will be. To utopia-seeking radicals like Barack Obama, the beau ideal statesman of the destructive Left, no one can rest until they reach their ultimate goal — what Obama himself called for as early as 2008: “fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”

Perhaps at last Obama is seeing his empire collapse, mere days from his final triumph. The lawfare he helped engineer failed, just like the bugging of Trump Tower and the long campaign of Russia hoaxes failed. He is Wile E. Coyote and Trump is the Roadrunner he can’t catch, despite his many schemes.

Of course, one could argue that Obama himself is just a cog in the Machine, albeit a big cog, but he was the most effective front man the criminal enterprise in D.C ever had. He was the DEI-approved face of the blob, and they could operate with impunity under the cloak his transcendent “hope and change” popularity gave them.