OUT: BIDENFLATION.
In: Calinflation. California regulator to quietly make flying, shipping, driving more expensive.
The California Air Resources Board is voting on November 8 on whether or not to adopt more stringent requirements for its Low Carbon Fuel Standard program, by which the state uses a system of credits and deficits to reward or punish producers that make fuel better or worse than the rising “clean” standard.” While the current LCFS guidelines aim for a 20% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 compared to 2010, the proposed amendments would aim for a 90% reduction by 2045, thereby necessitating much steeper cuts.
If this regulation is passed by CARB, all but two of whose 14 voting members are appointed by the governor, a 15 gallon fill-up of gas would cost an extra $5.25 next year, while a round-trip ticket between New York and Los Angeles could see prices go up by $35.20 (assuming a 250 person jetliner burns 10,000 gallons of fuel each way between the two cities).
Because diesel is used for delivering and transporting goods across the country, and 40% of the nation’s imports come in through Los Angeles, California’s proposed LCFS amendments raising the cost of diesel would likely impact every American.
14 Newsom hacks should not enjoy that kind of power over the entire nation.