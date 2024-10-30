WAPO: Republicans “Sieze” on Biden’s “Garbage” remarks. We have an S-word sighting!

The White House initially provided a transcript of Biden’s remarks that purported to show him saying “supporters’” — a plural possessive. A few hours later, the White House distributed a new transcript that used “supporter’s” — a singular possessive word that apparently refers to the comedian alone.

The change came after White House staff talked to the president, who conveyed that he meant to say the comedian’s language “was garbage,” according to a person familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal dynamics.

In the meantime, Trump’s campaign seized on the moment, saying in an email: “Kamala Harris’ governing partner just insulted tens of millions of Americans. Will Kamala apologize and disavow Joe Biden’s remarks?”