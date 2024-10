OH, THAT STATE-RUN MEDIA:

Just think of the Politico as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and it almost makes sense. (Why would they do this level of paraphrasing when Biden is on video? Well, it’s now less than a week to go before the election, and everybody’s going all in to somehow get Harris over the finish line.)

But Politico doing this when everyone can see the video of Biden’s actual quote? Well: