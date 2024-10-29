BOTTOM STORY OF THE DAY: MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell to leave namesake show, move to correspondent role at NBC.

Veteran political journalist Andrea Mitchell announced that she will exit her namesake MSNBC show after the inauguration, but will remain as a correspondent at NBC News.

Mitchell, who occupied the anchor chair at the left-leaning network for nearly two decades, will continue in her role as NBC News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent and chief Washington corespondent.

The anchor– who turns 78 on Wednesday — broke the news to viewers on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” Tuesday.

“And after sixteen years of being in the anchor chair every day, I want time to do more of what I love the most: more connecting, listening and reporting in the field,” Mitchell said. “Especially as whoever is elected next week is going to undertake the monumental task of handling two foreign wars and the political divisions here at home.”