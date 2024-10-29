I THOUGHT THE “HITLER LEARNS…” VIDEOS WERE PLAYED OUT BUT THEN THIS ONE CAME ALONG:
I love you, Internet. pic.twitter.com/6TrRISs5f4
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 29, 2024
I THOUGHT THE “HITLER LEARNS…” VIDEOS WERE PLAYED OUT BUT THEN THIS ONE CAME ALONG:
I love you, Internet. pic.twitter.com/6TrRISs5f4
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 29, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.