OH: Paul Pelosi attack: David DePape sentenced to life in prison in state trial.

DePape was also sentenced to 30 years in prison in May in the federal case, in which he was convicted of seeking to hold former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage and attacking her husband with a hammer.

DePape had broken into the Pelosi home in San Francisco looking for Nancy Pelosi, who was not home at the time.

The Pelosi family said in a statement Tuesday that the sentencing in the state case gives Paul Pelosi “some measure of legal justice, and, we hope, a message to others that political violence against elected officials or their family members will not be tolerated, minimized or condoned.”

In a letter to San Francisco County Judge Harry Dorfman released by the Pelosi family, Paul Pelosi detailed how the attack affected him and his family while requesting that DePape receive the maximum sentence possible.