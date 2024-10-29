JOHN STOSSEL: The Crisis Industry: How Activists Profit from Panic. An entertaining video exposing the charlatans doing well by doing bad: promoting fake scares about racism, hate crimes, homophobia, vaping, and environmental doom. Stossel and I discuss my City Journal article about activists desperately switching to new causes, “The March of Dimes Syndrome,” and my book with Roy Baumeister, The Power of Bad.
