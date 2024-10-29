NEEDLESS TO SAY, THE ELITES AREN’T TAKING IT VERY WELL: ‘They Have No Compassion’: Victor Davis Hanson Breaks Down How Trump ‘Terrifies’ The ‘Out-Of-Touch Wealthy Elite.’ “Hanson argued that Trump has redefined the Republican Party by recasting it as a coalition of upper-middle and lower-middle class citizens, leaving both traditional Republicans and Democrats scrambling to respond. Hanson reflected on Trump’s ability to energize his base by shifting the GOP’s focus from the elite class to a broad cross-section of American workers.”