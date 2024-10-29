JD VANCE TO GO ON JOE ROGAN’S PODCAST:

The Vance-Rogan interview will be recorded just five days after Rogan’s episode with former President Donald Trump dropped and quickly generated tens of millions of views on YouTube. The Guardian reported that “two people with direct knowledge of the matter” said Vance’s sitdown with Rogan is scheduled to begin recording at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. Rogan’s podcast episodes are usually uploaded to Spotify and YouTube a few hours after the recording is finished. Vance will go on “The Joe Rogan Experience” as Vice President Kamala Harris’ team continues to push for an interview with the most-listened-to podcast host in the world. Rogan revealed early on Tuesday that Harris “has not passed on doing the podcast,” adding that the timing and stipulations have not worked out. “They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour,” Rogan wrote. “I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen.”

That “nice conversation” is Rogan’s way of saying that he wants to talk to Kamala for three hours in his standard conversational format, so that eventually, she has to drop the talking points and the word salads and reveals something honest about herself. Also, unlike the rest of the sycophantic media, it takes a certain amount of chutzpah to say, if you want the massive promotion my show brings, you’ll do it on my terms, on my home turf.

On the other hand, as John Loftus writes at the Daily Caller: Kamala Is Apparently Trying To Girlboss Joe Rogan, And It’s A Pretty Smart Strategy. “Liberal women hate Rogan — he’s too much of a bro for them. Demanding Rogan do the podcast on her terms is a savvy way to dodge it. She and her campaign know he won’t cave, especially since Trump did it in his preferred format. Harris doesn’t piss off her base of liberal women, whom she will need to mobilize in full to win, and she doesn’t embarrass herself, either. It’s not like an appearance on Rogan’s show would win over any men to her camp.”

But ultimately, as Nick Arama writes at Red State, “Her restrictions are an admission that she can’t handle what Trump can. If you can’t even do three hours with Rogan, how can you expect to do the job as president? The real problem is that three hours would reveal what a fake person she is, and she knows it.”