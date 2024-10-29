THIS IS CNN: What Caused a CNN Guest to Get Ejected and Banned Midway Through a Segment?

I know we’ve covered a lot of meltdowns on CNN and MSNBC—this one might be the best. It was rambunctious, entertaining, and totally exposed the liberal media for being the clown show that it is when it booted a guest for dishing dirt right back to a pro-Hamas sympathizer during Abby Phillip’s show. Ryan Girdusky has been torching liberal narratives on this program for weeks, much to the irritation of Phillip and her panel guests. When the insufferable Medhi Hassan was invited, you knew there would be fireworks. The Left is still worked up about Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, which was the topic of discussion. It’s when Hassan implies that Girdusky is a Nazi that things went off the rails. Girdusky wouldn’t let that fly, telling Hasan, “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off.”

Matt Margolis adds: Watch: CNN Segment Descends Into Chaos, Conservative Analyst Banned Over Joke.

Naturally, CNN used the incident as an excuse to ban Girdusky, who has been dismantling leftist narratives for many weeks, from the network. “There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air,” the network said in a statement. “We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate including between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore important issues and promote mutual understanding. But we will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed. Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network.” Girdusky reacted to the banning on X/Twitter.

And remember, this happened on Monday, as the craziest last week before Election Tuesday rolls on.