CHANGE:

When I became an American citizen, I registered as a Democrat as I thought it was the kind, caring party. Now it’s the party of dishonesty, corruption and malice. I have resigned, and am looking forward to voting Republican. I love America. Vote! ❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/inkg0sYyps

— Maye Musk (@mayemusk) October 29, 2024