JEFF GOLSTEIN: Notes from a cluttered mind.

I usually try to keep Monday’s “Notes” posts lighthearted, but today I’m a bit under the weather and, as a result, I’m surly. And what follows needs saying: with 9 days left before election day, the Democratic Party has fine-tuned and now fully committed to its closing message for the 2024 Presidential race. And that message is this: people who vote for Kamala Harris — citizens and undocumented migrants alike — are Good and Righteous. They alone, among earthly creatures, walk with the angels, and they alone serve as protectors of our Constitutional order, guardians of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, (amen!); they are the beneficent, the charitable, the sympathetic to those less fortunate and oppressed — and they in their beatitude forestall a tide of cold brackish corruption sure to be unleashed by the “far right,” a pestilential deluge certain to drown the country in a maelstrom of suffocating fascist rule.

Alternately, the benighted and ugly cretins who vote for Donald Trump — degraded in their genetics and inferior in their cultural fashioning — are filthy, vulgar, and unreconstructed in their myriad hatreds. They are dumb animals. Vile. Evil. They are racist to the core. Nazis in their hearts. And as Nazis, they exist in their extremism unthinkingly and programmatically, glutted with darkness, their souls black and grubby. And they must be rejected, these Nazis — thoroughly and completely — by anyone who lays claim to a soul or a conscience.

This closing Democratic Party message is as clear and as plainly articulated as I’ve ever heard it in the fifteen presidential election cycles I’ve lived through. Democrats — or rather, the progressive left who has taken over the old Democratic party and galvanized behind Kamala Harris — absolutely and unapologetically despise their political opponents, whom they largely view as subhuman. Their hatred is literal and visceral. It is palpable.