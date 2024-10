TONIGHT ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE OF HBO’S VEEP:

The Vice President of the United States, ladies and gentlemen.

Kamala at a semiconductor plant: "Can I touch it?"

Worker: "Do not touch it… Please do not touch any of the poly — it is very sharp."

Kamala: "And shiny!

This is straight out of Veep.

— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 28, 2024