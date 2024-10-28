AND SO IT BEGINS? Arsonists Destroy ‘Hundreds’ of Ballots Inside ‘Secure’ Ballot Boxes in Oregon and Washington.
This looks like an attempt to (ahem) influence local elections but stay tuned.
