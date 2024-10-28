A HUNDRED THOUSAND HERE AND A HUNDRED THOUSAND THERE AND PRETTY SOON YOU’RE TALKING REAL LOSSES: Over 200,000 subscribers flee ‘Washington Post’ after Bezos blocks Harris endorsement.

More than 200,000 people had canceled their digital subscriptions by midday Monday, according to two people at the paper with knowledge of internal matters. Not all cancellations take effect immediately. Still, the figure represents about 8% of the paper’s paid circulation of 2.5 million subscribers, which includes print as well. The number of cancellations continued to grow Monday afternoon.

A corporate spokesperson declined to comment, citing The Washington Post Co.’s status as a privately held company.

“It’s a colossal number,” former Post Executive Editor Marcus Brauchli told NPR. “The problem is, people don’t know why the decision was made. We basically know the decision was made but we don’t know what led to it.”