WHITE SUPREMACY — YOU’RE REALLY DOING IT WRONG: Rainbow Coalition at “Nazi” Rally. “Quotable quote: ‘I’m the black Nazi.’”

The next generation of Nazi's and White supremacists were spotted at the Trump rally. America is in trouble. @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/VbLuuM8l7V — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) October 28, 2024