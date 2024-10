IT CAN TAKE TIME TO CONJURE ENOUGH OF CORRECT BALLOTS:

🚨BREAKING: Nevada Supreme Court DENIES Republican appeal in mail-in ballot lawsuit. Non-postmarked ballots received up to three days after Election Day will be counted.

A big victory for the voters of Nevada and our clients. Another loss for the RNC.https://t.co/NSmCAvpiW1

— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 28, 2024