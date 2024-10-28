WAIT, WHAT HAPPENED TO #METOO? The Weirdest Appeal of the 2024 Campaign.

The Democrats can’t defend the Biden/Harris record, and they are stuck with a terrible candidate. So, out of desperation, they are trying to construct an alternative reality in which it makes sense to vote for them. This is what their yammering about the 2025 Project is all about, as well as their claim that Trump is a “fascist” and a “Nazi,” and much else. But this ad is the most bizarre attempt to campaign in another universe that I have seen. The ad says that Republicans are trying to impose a national ban on pornography, which is ridiculous. It also implies, if I understand it correctly, that Republicans want to make masturbation illegal:

(Click over to YouTube should you wish to watch the video; it’s age-restricted and thus isn’t embeddable.)

Masturbation? Whoopi Goldberg tells me that Trump is going to make interracial marriage illegal:

Wow, I hope somebody told J.D. Vance about this!

As Dan McLaughlin writes, “Why is this campaign now being waged on The Man in the High Castle meets The Handmaid’s Tale? I’ll tell you why: because the time for persuasion is over.”

So, it doesn’t really matter to the Democrats’ messaging at the moment whether they think they are cruising for a 1936-style blue tidal wave, a 1980-style red tsunami, or a razor-thin coin-toss election: They were always going to end this way, whipping their supporters into a frenzy and ignoring all messages that aren’t dialed all the way to eleven. If Democrats seem to be in a rage, a panic, or a tantrum in the campaign’s final week, that’s because that was the plan all along.

It’s only Monday; it’s going to be one heck of a long week of freakouts and meltdowns as the left goes to plaid: