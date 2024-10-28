THE AMERICAN PRESS SEEMS TO BE DOWNPLAYING THIS STORY: Chicago Jewish man on way to synagogue shot by attacker shouting ‘Allahu Akhbar.’

The man, 39, was shot by a 23 year old gunman, in the 2,600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, which is home to many Orthodox Jewish families.

The gunman, who has yet to be identified, was heard on a ring camera screaming “Allahu Akbar” before engaging in a two and a half minute shootout with police.

The Chicago Police Department told JNS that the incident is under investigation, but did not directly confirm that the victim was Jewish.

However, when asked if the victim was wearing anything that identified him as an Orthodox Jew during a press conference, Deputy Police chief Kevin Bruno said that “the victim is from the community.”