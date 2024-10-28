IT’S SPRINGTIME FOR DONNIE IN MSG: “Seems like an extraordinarily large amount of Jew Nazis outside the building. But inside the campaign equivalent of the Rhineland on the Hudson, let’s see how unified the Nazi message was:”

Related: MSNBC shockingly edits images from Nazi rally into coverage of Trump’s MSG appearance.

One X user wrote: ‘MSNBC just called 20.000 Trump supporters nazi’s. Let that sink in.’ ‘They must have forgotten that the DNC held their convention there for Bill Clinton,’ said another. A third added: ‘MSNBC is a shameful extension of the Democrat Party of hate and division.’ But it wasn’t just MSNBC that made the controversial comparison – democratic candidate for VP Tim Walz said: ‘There’s a direct parallel to a big rally that happened in the mid-1930s at Madison Square Garden.’ Walz added: ‘And don’t think that he doesn’t know for one second exactly what they’re doing there.’

Causing the left to completely overreach in their entirely predictable response? Katie Pavlich Spotted ‘a History Lesson for Hillary Clinton’ Inside Madison Square Garden.

“The Clintons had their own Nazi rally at MSG in the early 1990s? No way! Was Hitler there in spirit?”

Was he there when Hillary had another rally there in 2001 shortly after being elected senator? Trump campaign slams Hillary Clinton for ‘hypocrisy’ with NYC Nazi rally comparison. “Clinton was honored through a ‘Tribute to Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton’ at [Madison Square Garden] in January 2001, archived White House records . The event was held just days after she was sworn in as a U.S. senator.”

Finally, question asked and answered: