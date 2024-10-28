KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Trump Is Swinging Hard In the Closing Days and It’s Fun To Watch. “The main event for Trump was his rally at Madison Square Garden, which the Democrats have been freaking out about since it was announced. While Kamala Harris keeps hiding behind celebrities, Trump boldly wanders into places that aren’t known to be friendly to Republicans.”
