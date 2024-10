ROBERT SPENCER: What Sort of Man Votes for Kamala Harris? “Even more of a head-scratcher, however, is another video that two Democrat groups have just released. It features a young man happily watching pornography on his phone (and I’m just not going to describe what he is doing) until a fictional Republican congressman bursts into the room and snatches the phone out of hand. ‘Sorry,’ says the severe, graying, red-tie-wearing phone confiscator, ‘you can’t do that.'”

They’re flailing.