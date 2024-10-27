IT’S COME TO THIS: Liberals spread fake image of Kamala’s face superimposed on female Canadian McDonald’s employee who died of cancer in 2007.

A digitally altered image of Kamala Harris dressed as a McDonald’s employee has gone viral on social media, sparking debate over her recent claim that she once worked at a McDonald’s in Alameda, California. The photo, widely shared by some liberal users as supposed “proof” of Harris’s claim, is actually a modified image of a white Canadian woman who passed away from cancer in 2007.

The original photo is of Suzanne Bernier, who passed away from cancer in 2007, according to an archived webpage about her life.