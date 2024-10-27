THAT’S THREE MORE HEZBOLLAH COMMANDERS: Three Hezbollah commanders eliminated in southern Lebanon.

The Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday that they have eliminated three Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon, including commander of Hezbollah’s Bint Jbeil Area, Ahmed Jafar Maatouk.

His successor and Hezbollah’s head of artillery in the Bint Jbeil area were also killed, the IDF said.

In a post on X, the IDF said, “The Commander of Hezbollah’s Bint Jbeil Area, Ahmed Jafar Maatouk, was eliminated in an IAF strike. A day later, the IAF also eliminated his successor and Hezbollah’s head of artillery in the Bint Jbeil area. These three terrorists directed and carried out numerous terrorist attacks from the Bint Jbeil area including launching anti-tank missiles toward Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon.”

Israeli troops also located and confiscated four armed mobile launchers with approximately 160 ready-to-fire rockets.