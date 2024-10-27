STEVE HAYWARD: Behind the Left’s Hitler Hysteria.

With the election possibly coming down to a margin of a few thousand votes in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, Harris can’t afford any attrition among progressive and young voters who ought to be in her pocket. Playing the Hitler Card is a desperate attempt to keep these voters from defecting or not voting at all.

Every person who plays the Hitler card, or drops an F-bomb needs to be asked how they would define fascism: Fascism, Again. An explainer, of sorts.

UPDATE: Tim Walz Calls Trump Madison Square Garden Attendees Nazis.

The most multicultural Nazis ever!