PAULINE KAEL, CALL YOUR OFFICE!
As Kael herself never said, “I live in a rather special world. I don’t know anyone with truck nuts. They’re outside my ken. But sometimes when I’m in a theater I can feel them.”
PAULINE KAEL, CALL YOUR OFFICE!
As Kael herself never said, “I live in a rather special world. I don’t know anyone with truck nuts. They’re outside my ken. But sometimes when I’m in a theater I can feel them.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.