THIS IS THE WAY: JD Vance Leaves Jake Tapper a Sputtering Partisan Mess As He Wrecks His Narratives.

Jake Tapper has never been good at hiding his bias, but he does spend a lot of time putting on his faux-serious face and pretending to be a serious journalist. As the Kamala Harris/mainstream media presidential campaign appears to be imploding, however, the CNN host has been having trouble keeping his cool.

Faced with a skilled opponent like Trump’s running mate JD Vance on Sunday’s episode of “State of the Union,” he threw all objectivity out the window and became a sniveling argumentative mess. “But but but,” he seemed to be saying constantly, trying to push his own narrative instead of listening to what his supposed interview subject was trying to convey.

Tapper simply wasn’t ready for JD Vance: