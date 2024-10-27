ESCHEW ALL EPISTEMOLOGICAL STRUCTURES OF COCKSUREISM: Does Anyone Think Kamala Is Going to Win Anymore?

The obvious disclaimer about how close this election is and not to take anything for granted aside, does anyone think Kamala Harris is on the verge of winning this election? Like, legitimately? In the past few weeks, her lead in the RealClearPolitics averages has disappeared, and Trump now has the lead in the national average. Sure, the polls could be wrong like they were in 2022, but just look at the Harris-Walz campaign lately. They’re enlisting celebrities to handle her final pitch and duping her supporters into thinking they’re about to see a Beyoncé concert to boost attendance at her rallies. And of course, even the campaign rhetoric has become increasingly desperate and unhinged.

QED: Dems’ Closing Pitch to Young Men: Stop Being Fascist Oppressors and Vote Kamala.

It’s a bold strategy, Cotton, let’s see if it pays off. The Obamas certainly seem to have a particular message that they want to vent in the final days of the campaign. Barack Obama scolded black men for being misogynist in their lack of enthusiasm for Kamala Harris two weeks ago. This weekend, Michelle Obama scolded women for allowing themselves to be oppressed by their MAGA menfolk. The closing pitch from both Harris surrogates puts younger men squarely in the role of villain. Doesn’t that seem a little risky, considering the circumstances? The good news is that this message will resonate in one key demo: the Womens Studies majors subset of college graduates. The bad news is that the young-men demo is a lot larger. And the really bad news is that Kamala already had a lock on the Womens Studies majors.

Exit quote: “I’ll be doggoned if I can figure out to whom this appeals, other than fellow tone-deaf progressives. And again, they’re already on board. It’s as if Democrats want to lose young men for a generation. Perhaps they do, and that is indeed a bold strategy, Cotton.”

C’mon — the Dems have carefully wargamed this through, and found the way to keep young men onboard: Tim Walz and AOC to play football video game on Twitch in appeal to young men.

Vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz and congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez planned to stream themselves playing an American football video game against each other on Sunday as the two Democrats continued their party’s efforts to secure votes from young men just nine days before the White House election. Walz and Ocasio-Cortez were scheduled to face each other on Twitch platform at 3pm ET in the latest edition of the Madden game after a recent NBC News survey found the Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris had a lead of two percentage points over Donald Trump with young male registered voters. Despite the edge, Democrats have polled better among the demographic in previous election cycles, creating concern among the party.

And playing computer football — while actual NFL games are on TV — will do the trick? But why would AOC be promoting the NFL, given its enormous carbon footprint? That doesn’t seem very Green Nude Eel-y to me. (Unless, heaven forefend, that was all simply a pose to attract as much media attention during her “new socialist ‘it girl'” heyday in 2019. Nahh, couldn’t be.)