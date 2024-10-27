OLD AND BUSTED: Lizzo Vows ‘The Whole Country Will Be Like Detroit’ if Kamala Harris Becomes President.

The New Hotness? Will the whole country be like Oakland if Kamala because president? How progressive politics turned Kamala Harris’s birthplace into a post-apocalyptic nightmare.

Oakland, birthplace of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and the city where she launched her ill-fated presidential campaign in 2019, now resembles a post-apocalyptic nightmare, its streets piled high with trash, burned-out vehicles and homeless encampments. Driving through its streets is a surreal and potentially dangerous experience. Many businesses have closed down and are boarded up. Those still operating are covered in graffiti, even on their windows, and many refuse to allow customers inside for fear of being robbed. Critics of Ms Harris, who began her legal career as a prosecutor in Oakland, across the Bay Bridge from San Francisco, argue that the city is a stark example of the results of extreme Left-wing policies, some of which she embraced when she ran in the 2020 presidential race. This time around, Ms Harris has distanced herself from movements such as “defund the police”, which she praised four years ago. Former president Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, has branded Ms Harris a “communist”, rejecting her claims that she was tough on crime as a prosecutor and as California’s attorney general. Meanwhile, Oakland criminals are becoming more brazen by the day, emboldened by the knowledge that the average police response time after a 911 emergency call is 48 minutes. Their latest method of break-and-enter theft is “ram and rob”—smashing a car through a storefront before jumping out to loot.

Related: Harris still won’t weigh in on California’s tough-on-crime ballot measure.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is registered to vote in California, said Wednesday that she still needs to take a look at Proposition 36, a tough-on-crime measure on California’s Nov. 5 ballot that would reverse some progressive criminal justice reforms voters approved a decade ago. “I’ve not voted yet and I’ve actually not read it yet,” Harris told reporters ahead of a flight from Detroit to New Jersey, in response to a question about Proposition 36. “But I’ll let you know.”

Why does Proposition 36 exist? To dial back the excesses of Proposition 47: How Kamala Harris Helped Create a Crime Wave in CA.

In 2014, as Attorney General, Kamala Harris was one of the leading champions of Prop 47 — which eliminated the ability of police and prosecutors to arrest and punish criminals in California for countless crimes. Carl DeMaio, chairman of Reform California and candidate for State Assembly, says Harris even lied to voters by giving Prop 47 a false and misleading ballot title that suggested it was a “tough-on-crime” initiative. The title read: “Criminal Sentences. Misdemeanor Penalties. Initiative Statute.” This began the practice of state Attorneys General approving misleading ballot titles. “Because of Kamala Harris and Prop 47, a crime wave has hit California — with our communities across the state experiencing an unprecedented spike in both retail/property crimes as well as violent crimes ranging from assault, rape, and murder,” said DeMaio. DeMaio says that in November, voters have a chance to turn the tide to stop the California crime wave by voting yes on a new ballot measure, Prop 36.

No wonder Kamala is playing so coy about Prop 36.