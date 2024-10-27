THAT WAS THE WEEK THAT WAS: The Worst News Outlet of the Week — A Look Back at the Week in Dysfunctional News.
The Contenders:
NEWSWEEK – Jumping out of the gate was the news magazine with consistent fractured approaches to Donald Trump’s foray into the fast food business (He didn’t work a full shift!) as if they felt he was actually an employee (He didn’t wear a hairnet!). They had over a dozen pieces on this visit alone, and more regarding the E. Coli outbreak. One post was taken down after they suggested that the store where Trump was had been involved. One report worked to debunk an image put out on Truth Social showing Trump as a Pittsburgh Steeler.
CBS – “60 Minutes” finally came out with a comment about the editing scandal of the Kamala Harris interview. They managed to say Trump’s comments on it were false while admitting he was correct. Norah O’Donnell decided to toss any pretense of objectivity, repeatedly covering the campaigns with glowing praise of Harris and critical commentary about Trump. Then she was raving from Kamala’s Houston rally.
CNN – While promoting any garbage story that qualified as an October Surprise hit on Trump, at the same time, they would shut down an attempt to bring up Doug Emhoff’s issues with women. The network pushed a false claim that new abortion laws have increased infant mortality. Bonus points: Jake Tapper being oddly focused on Arnold Palmer’s manhood and repeatedly bringing up the topic to Speaker Mike Johnson.
