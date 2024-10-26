THE OCTOBER SURPRISES ARE COMING FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE! Kamala Booed at Rally After Beyoncé Concert Promise Turns Out to Be Another Hoax.

Can you believe it? This is now the second time the Harris campaign used rumors of Beyoncé performing to give Kamala a boost. And it seems there were plenty of people who weren’t happy, It appears that after Beyoncé introduced Kamala without performing, rally attendees were a bit miffed, and Kamala’s speech was met with a chorus of boos from supporters who were expecting to get a concert.

The Beyonce concert featuring Kamala is off to a great start 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/4KMmbb0epv — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

This is how low Democrats think of their supporters: they dangle the promise of a Beyoncé concert just to trick people into watching her DNC acceptance speech or attending her rally! Imagine showing up, thinking you’re about to hear Beyoncé do a small concert and perform “Freedom” live as a segue into Kamala’s appearance, and then realizing you were duped. This tactic says a lot about their lack of confidence in Harris’s own star power.

Beyond the crowd’s anxiety over a lack of performance, is team Kamala marshalling the superstars who have endorsed her well? As Erick Erickson tweets, “Not that anyone asked me, but I’d have sent Springsteen to Texas and Beyonce to Georgia.”