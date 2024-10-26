ROGER KIMBALL: Kamala Harris is the worst candidate for president in American history.

Whose fault was it?

That of course is going to be the overwhelming question Democrats will be asking themselves after Kamala Harris loses on November 5.

It is worth stressing that a question can also be an accusation. Cicero reminded us of this in his first oration against Catiline, which opens with more than half a dozen questions spat out like bullets from a Gatling gun. Quo usque tandem abutere, Catilina, patientia nostra? “How long, Catiline, will you go on exhausting our patience?” Quam diu etiam furor iste tuus nos eludet? “And how long will that madness of yours mock us?”

The biased circus concession that we call much of the media has an interest in drawing out the festivities surrounding an election. So in the case of Trump vs Harris, the answer to Cicero’s questions is “as long as possible”.

“The race is neck and neck, it’s just so close, it could break either way.” But by mid-October, everyone knew that the race was not close. Harris finally sat for a few interviews – with 60 Minutes, with Bret Baier, for example. They were catastrophes one and all. It did not help that CBS later edited Harris’s response to make her sound more coherent and then refused to release the unedited transcript of the exchange.

Harris held a “town hall” where she was supposed to answer audience questions off the cuff. But some alert spectator noted that Harris at least appeared to be reading answers off a teleprompter. More embarrassment.