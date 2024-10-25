File Under AYFKM?: Reuters utterly beclowns themselves again. The news agency who brought you “Green Helmet Guy” and “Fake IDF Missiles” proves once again that if an ignorant child writes idiotic editorialization, as long as it fits the “conventional wisdom” in their bubble, it’s off to the races.

Case in point: Today they filed a piece of garbage about the State of Missouri probing Google over the suppression of conservative content. In the file, this little gem of editorialization appeared:

“Trump and his supporters have alleged without evidence that Google searches displayed only “bad stories” about the former U.S. president.” (Emphasis added).

“Without evidence? Under what rock is this child living? As many of you know, as a First Amendment lawyer I have the honor of advising representing many outfits including The Heritage Foundation and The Daily Signal, The Daily Caller, and Just The News. And I can (without breaking any attorney/client privileges) tell you there is a sh*t-ton (that’s the legal phrase) of evidence that news outlets perceived as “right leaning” are most assuredly on Double Secret Probation with Google, Apple, MSN and others.

Just ask the good folks at PJMedia, or the Good Professor. I’m sure they’ll affirm.