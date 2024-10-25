YUGE: WaPo Declares It Will Not Endorse a Presidential Candidate This Election.

In a somewhat stunning turn of events, The Washington Post has declared that it will not endorse a presidential candidate in the 2024 election — nor will it do so in future elections. But…why now?

From the horse’s mouth:

The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election. Nor in any future presidential election. We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates.

“Roots,” you say? When did things change? After reviewing the times when WaPo previously declined to endorse (1960, 1972), The Post added:

That was strong reasoning, but in 1976 for understandable reasons at the time, we changed this long-standing policy and endorsed Jimmy Carter as president. But we had it right before that, and this is what we are going back to.

The Post endorsed Joe Biden (and Kamala Harris) in 2020 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

On the heels of the Los Angeles Times’ decision earlier in the week not to endorse, this announcement is sure to send shockwaves through the political media landscape.