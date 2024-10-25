ANNUAL WAR ON CHRISTMAS KICKS OFF EARLY THIS YEAR: Neiman Marcus drops ‘Christmas’ from gift catalog title.

After more than a century, luxury chain Neiman Marcus has stopped calling its annual gift catalog the “Christmas Book,” instead opting to call it a “Holiday Book.”

The book was first sent out in 1915 as a card telling customers to visit Neiman Marcus for their holiday shopping, though the 2024 version is considered the 98th edition of the catalog, per a Neiman Marcus release.

The new name was adopted “in the spirit of inclusivity as it welcomes customers of all backgrounds, religions and traditions to celebrate the season,” a Neiman Marcus spokesperson told The Dallas Morning News*.

Some employees at the company are kvetching about the switch to “Holiday Book,” contending the name change was spurred by the preferences of executives.

“We found out via the Dallas Morning News article. The book didn’t need a name change. Personal opinions about inclusion —- from [Neiman Marcus CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck] and his leadership team — changed this,” one employee who didn’t provide a name told the New York Post.