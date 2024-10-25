WATCH: Morning Joe Melts Down Over Trump’s Transgender Ad.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough fumed over Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s recent transgender ad airing in battleground states, saying the Harris campaign “is blind to” the ad’s impact in the final days before the election.

“They’ve run that 30,000 times during football games. It’s having an impact,” Scarborough said Friday of the ad, which highlights Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’s support for taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners and illegal immigrants.

“The [Harris] campaign is blind to it, they’re just blind to it. I don’t know if they think they’re too good to respond to an ad,” Scarborough continued.