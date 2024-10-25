ROGER SIMON: Even If Trump Wins, There’s a Long Road Ahead.

Donald Trump likes to tell us he can solve America’s demonstrable problems lickety-split.

There are many things he can do quickly, in days if not hours, by executive order. These include shutting the open border, to a great extent anyway, reinstating, even increasing, sanctions on Iran to cut the money flow enabling the mullahs and allowing domestic oil producers to drill, baby, drill. This would restrain Russian adventurism.

We can name several other improvements that could be done relatively easily, like ticketing the Department of Education for extinction and changing the comically “woke” leadership in our military. We can also get rid of the iffy voting machines and go back to paper ballots with one Election Day.

It’s clear that Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard will have important roles. (Is Tulsi the first woman president?)

Others will return who have served well in the past with names like Kudlow and Grenell. The list is not short.

But looming over all this is another reality.

Kamala Harris, no matter what, will have received tens of millions of votes, perhaps won the popular vote.

These people all supported someone who is unable to answer the most predictable softball questions in anything resembling coherent English.

* * * * * * * * *

And yet millions and millions support her. Some of this is Trump Derangement Syndrome, some of it is being a Democrat by inheritance (everyone in my family always was) or habit (not all that different from smoking), some of it is from fear of losing a government job.

But some are drunk on tired ideology. We find this all over our schools, media and entertainment.

These people will make it Hell for their fellow Americans between Nov 5 and the inauguration on Jan 20. It could even lead to violence.

That interregnum won’t be the end of it either. This ideological infection is too entrenched. It has been going on a long time, since the days of Woodrow Wilson with a warp speed bump from the election of Barack Obama.