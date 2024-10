You just have to laugh: Once a dog, always a dog.

“Former President Bill Clinton called Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake “physically attractive” during a campaign stop in Arizona to stump for Vice President Kamala Harris and Lake’s opponent, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).”

First, not that he’s wrong, she’s a looker, for sure. And lest we forget Bubba did the men of America an enormous favor by declaring that oral sex wasn’t “sexual relations.”

My ruling from the bench: I’ll allow it.