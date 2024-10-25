KRUISER: Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week — ‘ZOMG! THE DEPORTATIONS!’ Edition.

UPDATE (From Ed): Talk about an October Surprise — I wasn’t expecting Trump’s proposal to get this endorsement so late in the game, but here we are in 2024:

Hillary screams into the mic, "DEPORT THEM!!! THEY'RE GONE!!!" Democrats cheer, media praises her "tough stance on border security" as she demands they need to learn English.

Oh, how times have changed… 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/qZLB6241ux

— Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) October 25, 2024