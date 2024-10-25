DON’T GET COCKY: The recriminations that follow a Kamala defeat will be delicious.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign is in trouble, which means we may be in for one hell of a post-election fireworks show.

If she loses the presidential election, there will be intra-Democratic Party in-fighting unlike anything we’ve seen before. The recriminations will be extraordinary. There will be finger-pointing, backstabbing, excuse-making and an air of panic that will make even the sleazy, widespread gossip-peddling that followed the late Senator John McCain’s defeat in 2008 look tame.

How do we know this will happen? Because it has happened before, albeit on a smaller scale.

In December 2019, when Harris dropped out of the 2020 Democratic primary before the Iowa caucuses, there was a windfall of terrific gossip regarding her leadership style, or lack thereof, staffer dysfunction, inexcusable mismanagement, even the meddling of her control-freak sister, Maya. Earlier, in 2016, we saw much of the same when Hillary Clinton somehow managed to lose a winnable election to a game show host despite enjoying every conceivable advantage. The only real difference between the two events is that the recriminations in 2016 were far more muted than what Harris’s inner circle allowed for in 2019. Say what you will about Clintonland, but they’re nothing if not loyal.

Now imagine Harris’s post-primary implosion, but on a national scale, one in which Democrats again lose the White House to Donald Trump. If Harris loses this November, no miracle will contain the intra-party in-fighting. It’ll spill into the papers and the streets, and we’ll all have a front seat to the gloriously bitter denunciations and accusations.