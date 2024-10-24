SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: Clueless Tim Walz Says Cheneys Will Persuade Libertarians To Vote For Kamala. “Does Tim Walz know what a libertarian is? The Minnesota governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate referenced the libertarian philosophy during a recent appearance on Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show. For some reason, Walz is possessed of the notion that former Rep. Liz Cheney (R–Wyo.)—of all people—is going to sell libertarians on voting for Vice President Kamala Harris.”